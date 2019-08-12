Aligarh: Protesting against the lockdown in J&K and the abrogation of Article 370, students from the state studying at Aligarh Muslim University have decided to boycott the feast organised for them on Bakrid.

They feel that the lunch invitation for Monday was for “rubbing salt into our wounds.” In a statement they said that accepting the invitation would be “an insult to the courage of our parents who are surviving the massive militarisation and absolute clampdown in J&.” they

On the occasion of Bakrid, the varsity’s vice-chancellor would be hosting a feast for the students as they wouldn’t be able to go home due to the prevailing situation and shutdown of communication. J&K Governor Satyapal Malik had sanctioned ₹1 lakh each for organising the Id festivities for students from J&K studying in other states.

However, in a statement issued on social media, the students said Governor Malik had “no sympathies for us and the sanction of ₹1 lakh and an Id invitation is to buy our consent for the undemocratic means adopted by the Indian government”.

Condemning the clampdown, the students said “there is an emergency situation” and they had no means of communicating with their parents back home.

Shafat Maqbool, a PhD student from Baramulla, said he had been at the varsity for five years and it had never organised any exclusive lunch or dinner for them. The decision to boycott it was taken after consultation among the students, he said.

AMU spokesperson Shafey Kidwai admitted that an exclusive feast was being organised for the students of J&K but said he had no information of any boycott. “We have not received anything. People are free to express their views on social media. Officially, they have not conveyed anything,” he said.

He said that while there are 1,000-1,100 students from J&K studying in the AMU, only around 270 were currently on the campus.