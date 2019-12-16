New Delhi: In the wake of the violent protests that broke out at the Aligarh Muslim University on Sunday over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, the Aligarh district administration on Monday declared a holiday in all schools and colleges in the region for Tuesday.

“To maintain law and order, in view of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, all schools, degree colleges, and other educational institutions in Aligarh (city) will be closed today and tomorrow,” the Aligarh District Administration said in a statement.

Keeping the security concerns in mind, the administration has also extended the ban on the internet across the district till Tuesday midnight. The move from the district administration has come as a measure to prevent the circulation of wrong information, false propaganda, and rumours which are likely to further incite violence in the area.

Earlier Internet was suspended till Monday night. “Internet services have been suspended from 10 pm tonight to 10 pm tomorrow in Aligarh city,” District Magistrate (DM) Chandra Bhushan Singh said in an order.

“After the protest in the Aligarh Muslim University by students today, it cannot be denied that some anti-social elements can incite violence among the people using internet services to circulate inflammatory messages or content on social media, so to prevent that internet services remain suspended from 10 pm tonight till 10 pm tomorrow,” the District Magistrate stated.

In the wake of the incident, the AMU had declared that the university will remain closed till January 5. After this, Nadwa college in the area also declared a holiday till January 5.

The decision to shut the schools and colleges was taken after students came out to protest against police action in Delhi and Aligarh late on Sunday.

Supporting their friends at Jamia, Nadwa college students had also pelted stones at the police on Monday when they were stopped from coming out of the institution.