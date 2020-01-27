Aligarh: A 45-year-old PhD student of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), who was an Iraqi national, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his rented apartment in Civil lines area, police said on Sunday.

“The deceased has been identified as AA Hamid. He was a PhD student in the Geography department of the AMU,” an official said.

“He was an Iraqi national whose body was found in his rented apartment in Civil Lines area on Sunday,” Anil Samania said, adding that the student was unwell.

