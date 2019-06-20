Aligarh: Students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have objected to the holding of Yoga Day on the campus. While a common arrangement has been made for men and women, raising the students’ hackles, the latter have also said that such a celebration is just a waste of time and that no one becomes healthier by practising yoga just for a day, said a leading daily on Thursday.

Former president of Students’ Union, Faizul Hassan told the daily that Islam emphasises decency during an interaction between the sexes so the administration should have made separate arrangements for men and women. “In Islam, we offer namaz five times a day and it’s like performing yoga,” he added.

Hassan said that such celebrations are meaningless and if the administration really cared, it should hold yoga classes round the year. AMU court member, Shafikurhman Khan from Theology department, told the daily, “We welcome yoga if it is a part of the curriculum but not if it is forced under a particular ideology.”

He also added that it was unfortunate that yoga was being given a communal colour. Former students’ union vice-president Hamza Sufyan said the university should spend the amount on its budget which had steadily been dipping.

Meanwhile, varsity spokesperson Shafey Kidwai called the allegations baseless. He said, if students can study together, they could very well do yoga together. On the issue of Yoga Day celebration, he said week-long celebrations had been planned for International Yoga Day.

According to AMU administration, the varsity has been observing International Yoga Day since 2015, but this year, there will be a series of events. Some yoga experts would deliver lectures and hold workshops. The week-long programme is being organised by AMU’s Department of Physical Education.