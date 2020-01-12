New Delhi: Amid the ongoing anti-CAA protests across the country, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor has asked for security for him and his family in anticipation of agitation as the prestigious varsity re-opens on Monday after a month-long winter break.

In a letter to state authorities, including the director-general of police and the home secretary, VC Mansoor cited “lumpen elements and outsiders”, including rusticated AMU students, who may risk his safety in the AMU premises. He also clarified that the security forces should be in charge of the Vice-Chancellor Lodge as well as AMU’s administrative block which may attract agitation.

Mansoor had earlier written a letter to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aligarh and said, “The students are like children and I have full faith in them. But there some anti-social elements, including those rusticated and others on bail for criminal charges, who are instigating students to attack me. They are calling me an RSS/BJP member and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) supporter. There are also social media posts that call me ‘traitor’ and ask for my social boycott.”

The VC, however, made it clear that the threat was not from the students, but from ‘anti-social elements’ outside of the varsity. His concerns, the VC said, were regarding those who might mingle with the students and give a violent turn to the peaceful agitation.

The AMU had shut doors for winters on December 16, after massive violence was witnessed amid clashes between students and police during an on-campus protest over the contentious Citizenship law. The university was to reopen on January 6 but the vacation was extended owing to persisting tension.

At the same time, AMU Teachers’ Association (AMUTA) passed a resolution on Saturday urging the VC to take action seeking withdrawal of the “false and exaggerated charges” levelled against students by the police.

However, AMUTU Secretary Najmul Islam said it would help restore normalcy that has been disrupted since December 15. He also asserted that teachers would support the protesting students in their movement against the CAA, as long as it is peaceful and democratic.