New Delhi: The Indian Air Force has announced that six bodies and seven mortal remains have been recovered from the crash site of AN-32 in Arunachal Pradesh. This comes almost a week after the IAF confirmed that there were no survivors of the crash.

The IAF had announced that they retrieved the black box from the site.

IAF chief B S Dhanoa had said, “We have recovered the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder. We will go into the detail (to ascertain) as to what happened and how do we make sure that it does not happen again.”

“In Arunachal Pradesh, the way we fly, the terrain is very treacherous and most of the time, it is cloudy. When you are flying in that terrain, in that cloudy weather, there have been many, many, not only Air Force, even otherwise, Pawan Hans and all, lot of accidents, because of controlled flight into terrain,” he claimed.

The AN-32 went missing on June 3, about 30 minutes after taking off from Jorhat in Assam for Menchuka in Arunachal Pradesh. After eight days of search operations, the wreckage of the plane was spotted by an IAF chopper at a height of 12,000 ft near Gatte village. The IAF has ordered a court of inquiry into the accident, terming it as one of the worst involving a military aircraft in recent years.

Those killed in the crash were identified as Wing Commander G M Charles, Squadron Leader H Vinod, Flight Lieutenant M K Garg, Flight Lieutenant S Mohanty, Flight Lieutenant A Tanwar, Flight Lieutenant R Thapa, Warrant Officer KK Mishra, Sergeant Anoop Kumar, Corporal Sherin, Leading Aircraftman S K Singh and Leading Aircraftman Pankaj.

The rescue operations are being carried out by a team of Army, IAF personnel and the civil force.