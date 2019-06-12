New Delhi: In the search of survivors, a team comprising of personnel from IAF, Army, and civil mountaineers have been airlifted today to a location close to the crash site, after the wreckage of the missing IAF AN-32 aircraft was found north of Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh.

Defence PRO, Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh: After having located the crash site,a team comprising personnel from IAF, Army and civil mountaineers have been airlifted to a location close to the crash site. #AN32Aircraft — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019

Yesterday, IAF said that the Mi-17 helicopters spotted the wreckage 16 km north of Lipo, North East of Tato, at an approximate elevation of 12000 ft.

“Efforts are now continuing to establish the status of occupants and establish survivors. Further details will be communicated as the recovery actions progress,” said the Media Co-ordination Centre of IAF.

However, nearest landing site has been identified & the rescue operation by helicopters will commence tomorrow early morning. Ground forces will continue to reach the crash site during the night. 2/2 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 11, 2019

Last Monday, the Russian-made aircraft had taken off from Jorhat at 12.27 PM for the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground. Its last contact with the ground control was at 1 PM.

The Indian Army deployed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Thursday to search for the transport aircraft. “Unmanned aerial vehicles were also deployed today along with the C-130Js and helicopters but so far, we have not able to locate anything. The search operations will continue through the night,” a Defence spokesperson had said.