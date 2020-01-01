New Delhi: As General Bipin Rawat took charge as the first chief of defence staff on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him and heaped praises on him.

“I am delighted that as we begin the new year and new decade, India gets its first Chief of Defence Staff in General Bipin Rawat. I congratulate him and wish him the very best for this responsibility. He is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal,” PM Modi tweeted.

“As the first CDS takes charge, I pay homage to all those who have served and laid down their lives for our nation. I recall the valiant personnel who fought in Kargil, after which many discussions on reforming our military began, leading to today’s historic development. On 15th August 2019, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I announced that India will have a Chief of Defence Staff. This institution carries tremendous responsibility of modernizing our military forces. It would also reflect the hopes and aspirations of 1.3 billion Indians,” the PM wrote.

“Creation of the Department of Military Affairs with requisite military expertise and institutionalisation of the post of CDS is a momentous and comprehensive reform that will help our country face the ever-changing challenges of modern warfare,” he added.

On the other hand, talking to reporters on the New Year’s day, the CDS said on a lighter note said that his head was feeling much lighter as he could take off that angled Gorkha hat that he has been wearing for 41 years. “I have come back to the peak because this peak cap I am wearing is to say that we are now neutral,” the CDS said.

The colour of the uniform represents the parent service.