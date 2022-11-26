Will Never Forget The Horror: Anand Mahindra Remembers 26/11 Heroes Who Lost Their Lives In Attack

Mumbai: In this 29 Nov. 2008 file photo, smoke is seen billowing out of the ground and first floor of the Taj Hotel. On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during the 60-hour siege in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

14 years of 26/11: Even after 14 years, the horrific memories of the Mumbai terror attacks are fresh in the minds of Indians. The attack in Mumbai on November 26, 2008, which left around 166 people dead and over 300 people injured is one of the most devastating terror acts that shook the entire nation. And on the 14th anniversary of the incident, tributes have been pouring in from across the country and the world as people remember those who lost their lives in the ghastly attacks that lasted four days.

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra too paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 and remembered the officials who lost their lives to the terror attack. He tweeted, “No, I will never forget. But it’s not the horror or the terror that I will remember. It’s these Heroes who I will remember and who will remain in my heart and head forever.”

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

Fourteen years ago on this day, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists intruded in Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan and carried out coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city. Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower, and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel fell prey to terrorism. While the nine terrorists were killed, the lone terrorist Ajmal Kasab was captured alive and sentenced to death at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012. Fourteen years on, the country, pays its homage and tributes to the martyrs, who lost their lives in the attacks and safeguarded the city.