Anand Mahindra Suggests Solution to Delhi’s Air Pollution as City Struggles To Breathe, Here’s What He Has To Say

Delhi has been grappling for air as AQI levels continue to rise in the city. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra suggests solution to Delhi Air Pollution; here's what he has to say.

Anand Mahindra (Photo-MahindraRise_Facebook)

New Delhi: India’s capital city, New Delhi has been in the news for the rising pollution and AQI levels that have been extremely hazardous, making its residents feel as if they are choking, struggling to breathe. The AQI levels have consistently been bad and have been swaying between the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories. Keeping in mind the poor conditions, the state government has imposed a lot of restrictions including suspension of physical classes for several grades, shifting to work from home mode for multiple offices and other traffic restrictions. Amid the rising politician, businessman and chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra has suggested a solution to Delhi Air Pollution as the city struggles to breathe. Know what he has to say..

Anand Mahindra Suggests Solution To Delhi Air Pollution

As mentioned earlier, businessman Anand Mahindra has suggested a solution to the rising Delhi Air Pollution. Mahindra has spoken about an alternative to stubble burning which is considered a major, rather primary cause for the increased and hazardous AQI levels. Speaking about ‘Regenerative Agriculture’. Anand Mahindra shared a post on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) which said, “To heal Delhi’s pollution, Regenerative Agriculture MUST be given a chance. It provides a remunerative alternative to stubble burning while simultaneously increasing soil productivity.” Further, Anand Mahindra has also mentioned an organisation which can help in implementing the solution.

To heal Delhi’s pollution, Regenerative Agriculture MUST be given a chance. It provides a remunerative alternative to stubble burning while simultaneously increasing soil productivity. @VikashAbraham of @naandi_india stands ready to help. Let’s do it!

pic.twitter.com/XvMPAghgdQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 7, 2023

What Is ‘Regenerative Agriculture’?

According to the World Economic Forum, Regenerative Agriculture is a way of farming that focuses on soil health. When soil is healthy, it produces more food and nutrition, stores more carbon and increases biodiversity – the variety of species. Regenerative Agriculture is needed because today, agriculture include a lot of heavy machinery and fertilisers and pesticides to increase food production; this has caused soil degradation and loss. According to UN, one-third of the grenhouse gas emissions globally are because of agriculture and the damaged soil further making the environment vulnerable.

AQI In Delhi

Despite several measures being implemented by the Kejriwal government, the air quality in the national capital remained in the severe category on Wednesday with the AQI standing at 452 in Anand Vihar. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said the air quality across Delhi continues to be in the ‘Severe’ category. AQI in Anand Vihar stood at 452, in RK Puram at 433, in Punjabi Bagh at 460 and in ITO at 413, according to latest updates from the the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

