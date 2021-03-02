New Delhi: Congress leader and West Bengal unit president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday slammed fellow party member Anand Sharma calling him a “traitor” and asking him to ‘know his facts’ before criticising his own party. Chowdhury also accused Anand Sharma of “attempting to undermine the party by remarks in tune with BJP’s agenda”. This has led to a fresh internal rift in the already torn Congress party. Also Read - West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: 92 Seats Finalised for Congress to Contest Upcoming Polls

In a late-night Twitter battle, Sharma had commented on Congress forming an alliance with the Abbas Siddiqui's Indian Secular Front (ISF) calling it against the party's "core ideology" of "Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism".

"Congress' alliance with parties like ISF and other such forces militates against the core ideology of the party and Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism, which forms the soul of the party. These issues need to be approved by the CWC," Sharma had tweeted on Monday night.

Congress cannot be selective in fighting communalists but must do so in all its manifestations, irrespective of religion and colour. The presence and endorsement West Bengal PCC President is painful and shameful, he must clarify. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) March 1, 2021

To this, Chowdhury came up with a stinging response and said, “Those who are committed to fight against BJP parties venomous communalism should support the Congress & campaign for the party in five states rather than attempting to undermine the party by remarks in tune with BJP’s agenda.”

Know ur facts @AnandSharmaINC : – 2. @INCIndia has got its full share of seats. Left Front is allocating seats from its share to the newly formed Indian Secular Front-ISF. Ur choice to call the decision of CPM led front ‘communal’ is only serving the polarising agenda of BJP — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) March 1, 2021

Anand Sharma is a member of the CWC and the deputy leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha.

The Congress is contesting the West Bengal assembly elections in alliance with the Left and ISF but is fighting the CPI-M in Kerala as the principal opposition party. Leaders of the Left, Congress and the ISF addressed a joint rally at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata on Sunday.