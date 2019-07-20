New Delhi: In a major reshuffle, Anandiben Patel, Governor of Madhya Pradesh has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Uttar Pradesh, a communique released by Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Saturday. Patel has replaced Ram Naik.

Senior Supreme Court advocate Jagdeep Dhankhar has replaced Keshari Nath Tripathi as the new Governor of West Bengal. BJP member Ramesh Bais has been appointed as the Governor of Tripura, replacing Kaptan Singh Solanki.

Phagu Chauhan has been appointed as the Governor of Bihar and RN Ravi as the Governor of Nagaland.

Besides, Lal Ji Tandon, Governor of Bihar has also been transferred and appointed as Governor of Madhya Pradesh. The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.

Patel was appointed the chief minister of Gujarat after then CM Narendra Modi was elected to head the central government in 2014. However, Patel agitation demanding reservation in educational institutions and government jobs forced her to resign from the government.

Prior to her appointment as chief minister, Patel served as the education minister in Gujarat government during 2002 to 2007. Joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1987, Patel had handled a number of major portfolios in the Gujarat cabinet from 2007 to 2014, when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state.