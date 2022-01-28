Anandpur Sahib Constituency, Punjab:: The electors of Anandpur Sahib Constituency will cast their ballots on March 10., according to the date announced by the Election Commission. The Anandpur Sahib assembly constituency is currently held by Kanwar Pal Singh of Indian National Congress. In 2017, Kanwar Pal Singh of Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Dr. Parminder Sharma from Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 23881 votes. Anandpur Sahib under Rup Nagar district of Punjab State. According to the dates announced by the poll panel, the counting for Anandpur Sahib Constituency will be held on March 10, 2022. The term of the current assembly elected in 2017 will expire in March.Also Read - Polls on Mind: After Uttarakhand's Cap And Manipuri Stole, PM Dons Turban At NCC Rally
Anandpur Sahib is a city in Rupnagar district (Ropar), on the edge of Shivalik Hills, in the Indian state of Punjab. Located near the Sutlej River, the city is one of the most sacred places in Sikhism, being the place where the last two Sikh Gurus, Guru Tegh Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh, lived. It is also the place where Guru Gobind Singh founded the Khalsa Panth in 1699. The city is home to Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Third of the five Takhts in Sikhism. Also Read - Unconstitutional And Irrational: SC Quashes Indefinite Suspension of 12 BJP MLAs From Maharashtra Assembly
Zee Opinion Poll Predicts Hung Assembly In Punjab:
Punjab may be headed for a hung assembly with Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging as the single largest party in the state, predicted Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll. As per the pre-poll survey, AAP and Congress are projected to win 36-39 and 35-38 seats respectively in the state, which will vote in single-phase on Feb 20. But despite the lead in vote share, AAP may not win a majority out of 117 seats. Also Read - Amritsar East: BJP Fields Jagmohan Singh Raju, IAS Officer Who Took Voluntary Retirement, Against Sidhu In Punjab Polls
Here’s the complete schedule for Punjab Assembly Polls:
- Issue of notification: January 21
- Last date of notification: January 28
- Scrutiny of nomination: January 29
- Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31
- Date of poll: February 20
- Counting of votes: March 10
2017 Punjab Assembly Election:
In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party government after 10 years. In a major highlight of the polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the second-largest as it won 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly.
Candidates For 2022 Assembly Election- Anandpur Sahib
- Kanwarpal Singh (Congress)
- Nitin Nanda Tarkhan (SAD)
- Harjot Singh Bains (AAP)
ANANDPUR SAHIB ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Kanwar Pal Singh
|INC
|Winner
|60,800
|45.01%
|Dr. Parminder Sharma
|BJP
|Runner Up
|36,919
|27.33%
|Sanjeev Gautam
|AAP
|3rd
|30,304
|22.43%
|Nutan Kumar Urf Nitin Nanda
|IND
|4th
|2,092
|1.55%
|Gurcharan Singh Khalsa
|BSP
|5th
|1,442
|1.07%
|Mohinder Singh
|CPM
|6th
|1,026
|0.76%
|None Of The Above
|NOTA
|7th
|858
|0.64%
|Pritam Singh Bharatgarh
|IND
|8th
|602
|0.45%
|Subhash Chander Sharma
|PDEMP
|9th
|518
|0.38%
|Harbhjn Singh
|SAD(M)
|10th
|517
|0.38%
ANANDPUR SAHIB PAST ELECTION RESULTS
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Kanwar Pal Singh
|INC
|Winner
|60,800
|45.01%
|23,881
|Dr. Parminder Sharma
|BJP
|Runner Up
|36,919
|27.33%
|Madan Mohan Mittal
|BJP
|Winner
|62,600
|49%
|7,886
|Kanwar Pal Singh
|INC
|Runner Up
|54,714
|43%
2019 Lok Sabha Elections:
In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Manish Tewari won from Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 46884 votes by defeating Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra from Shiromani Akali Dal.