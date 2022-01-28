Published: January 28, 2022 4:02 PM IST

All You Need To Know About Anandpur Sahib Constituency

ANANDPUR SAHIB PAST ELECTION RESULTS Year Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin 2017 Kanwar Pal Singh INC Winner 60,800 45.01% 23,881 Dr. Parminder Sharma BJP Runner Up 36,919 27.33% 2012 Madan Mohan Mittal BJP Winner 62,600 49% 7,886 Kanwar Pal Singh INC Runner Up 54,714 43% 2019 Lok Sabha Elections: In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Manish Tewari won from Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 46884 votes by defeating Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra from Shiromani Akali Dal.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.