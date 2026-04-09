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Anant Ambani Birthday: Mukesh Ambanis son announces Rs 6 crore temple donations, commits to donate Rs 12 crore Rajarajeshwaram renovation

Anant Ambani Birthday: Mukesh Ambani’s son announces Rs 6 crore temple donations, commits to donate Rs 12 crore Rajarajeshwaram renovation

New Delhi: Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Anant Ambani, visited the revered Guruvayur Temple ahead of his birthday and offered prayers to the Lord Guruvayurappan. During his visit,

Anant Ambani Birthday

New Delhi: Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Anant Ambani, visited the revered Guruvayur Temple ahead of his birthday and offered prayers to the Lord Guruvayurappan. During his visit, Anant contributed Rs 6 crore towards temple donations and pledged an additional ₹12 crore for the restoration of the historic East Gopuram at the Rajarajeshwaram Temple. During his visit to the historic Rajrajeshwaram Temple in Taliparamba, Anant Ambani made traditional offerings, including Ponnumkudam, Pattam, Thaali, Neyyamrutu, and performed Ashwamedha Namaskaram. He also handed over a cheque of Rs 3 crore towards ongoing renovation efforts.

Anant Ambani was accorded a traditional welcome by temple authorities, including Devaswom President T P Vinod Kumar, Executive Officer K P Vinayan, Chief Priest E P Kuberan Namboothiri, along with members of the Devaswom Board. As part of the rituals, he made customary offerings such as Ponnumkudam, Pattam, Thaali, Neyyamrutu, and performed the sacred Ashwamedha Namaskaram.

Here are some of the takeaways from his visit:

Anant Ambani unveiled a comprehensive initiative focused on elephant welfare at Guruvayur.

The plan includes the development of a dedicated elephant hospital, a chain-free shelter, and advanced, humane care facilities aimed at ensuring the well-being of temple elephants.

This initiative aligns closely with his ongoing work through Vantara.

Anant Ambani pledged support for the restoration of the East Gopuram, a structure of immense aesthetic and archaeological significance believed to be as ancient as the temple itself.

The restoration marks a significant moment for devotees and temple authorities.

The committed funds will also support improved parking and infrastructure to enhance the overall experience for pilgrims.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised that India’s spiritual traditions are living institutions that nurture community, compassion, and a profound connection with nature. “India’s spiritual traditions are not merely places of worship, they are living institutions that nurture faith, community, compassion, and our deep connection with nature. It is our collective responsibility to preserve and strengthen this sacred heritage for future generations. Through these initiatives, and through our work at Vantara, we seek to serve with humility, by enhancing the experience of devotees, while ensuring that the animals who are an integral part of our traditions are cared for with the utmost dignity, compassion, and scientific attention,” Anant Ambani said.

Anant Ambani visited the Guruvayur Temple, where he offered prayers to Lord Guruvayurappan and donated Rs 3 crore to the temple trust. In line with his commitment to animal care and conservation through Vantara, Anant Ambani also expressed his intent to support initiatives for the welfare of temple elephants at Guruvayur.

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(With ANI inputs)

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