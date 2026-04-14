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Anant Ambani Temple Visit: Mukesh Ambani and his youngest son perform Dugdh Abhishek at Nageshwar Jyotirlinga

In the video, Mukesh Ambani is seen offering charanamrit, rose petals, and milk to the Shivling. After this, Anant Ambani also performed the dugdhabhishek of the Shivling.

Published date india.com Updated: April 14, 2026 1:52 PM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
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New Delhi: Anant Ambani, the son of India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani, celebrated his 31st birthday on April 10. On this special occasion, the Ambani family visited Dwarkadhish Temple and Nageshwar Jyotirlinga to offer prayers. After celebrating Anant Ambani’s birthday in Jamnagar, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani visited Dwarkadhish Temple for darshan.

The Ambani family then performed puja of Lord Shiva at Nageshwar Jyotirlinga and carried out abhishek of the Shivling with milk. After performing puja, the father-son duo sought blessings for prosperity and well-being from priest Girdhar Maharaj at Nageshwar Jyotirlinga.

 

A video of their ritual worship is also going viral on social media.

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In the video, Mukesh Ambani is seen offering charanamrit, rose petals, and milk to the Shivling. After this, Anant Ambani also performed the dugdhabhishek of the Shivling. Prior to his birthday celebration, Anant Ambani, along with his wife Radhika Merchant, visited the Krishna Kali Temple in Nerul for darshan.

They arrived there in a private jet and performed rituals with full traditional procedures. Afterward, they generously donated to the poor.

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Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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