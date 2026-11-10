Who is Anant Singh’s son-in-law Rishikesh Kumar, studied at THIS American university; wedding card goes viral

Anant Singh's Daughter Wedding: All preparations are in full swing for the wedding of Shivangi, the daughter of Mokama MLA Anant Singh. Meanwhile, there is also a lot of discussion about her son-in-law.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/anant-sings-son-in-law-rishikesh-kumar-studied-at-georgia-state-university-in-atlanta-usa-american-university-wedding-card-goes-viral-8543618/ Copy

Who is Anant Singh's son-in-law Rishikesh Kumar, studied at THIS American university; wedding card goes viral

Mokama MLA Anant Singh is currently in the news for his daughter’s wedding. His second daughter, Shivangi Singh, is getting married on November 25th in his ancestral village, Nadawan, and preparations are underway on a grand scale. Meanwhile, Anant Singh’s son-in-law, Rishikesh Kumar, is also being widely discussed. A photo of the wedding card is going viral on social media, in which, right below his son-in-law’s name, it is written which university in America he attended. So, let’s find out where Anant Singh’s son-in-law has studied and what he does.

Who is Anant Singh’s son-in-law Rishikesh Kumar?

Anant Singh’s son-in-law, Rishikesh Kumar, is from Bihar. He originally hails from Krishna Nagar in the Bihta region. However, he has been living in the United States for the past few years and graduated from there. Rishikesh Kumar studied at Georgia State University, earning his MBA. He has since worked in the United States for the past 10 years. According to reports, his father, Ranvijay Singh, is a Commandant. Currently, no further information has been released regarding Rishikesh Kumar.

The most talked-about event at this wedding is the priceless gift Anant Singh is giving his future son-in-law. He is gifting him the country’s most expensive and luxurious off-road SUV, the Land Rover Defender. The top-of-the-line variant of this vehicle costs approximately ₹2.5 crore to ₹3 crore.

Wedding card goes viral

Anant Singh’s daughter’s wedding card is going viral on social media. The card lists the groom’s name and his educational information, stating that Rishikesh Kumar holds an MBA from Georgia State University in Atlanta, USA.

Grand wedding preparations

Anant Singh is a powerful leader in Mokama, and his daughter’s wedding is a highly anticipated event. It’s being reported that he wants to make this wedding a grand affair. He’s been making frequent visits to his ancestral village to ensure this. His numerous supporters are also busy preparing for the wedding. Preparations are in full swing for a luxury car worth crores for the son-in-law, a feast for 400,000 people, a gathering of Bollywood and Bhojpuri stars, and a lavish pandal being built on 10 bighas of land. Anant Singh has made it clear that there will be no political barriers to this auspicious event. Invitations have been sent to everyone from PM Modi to Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Tejashwi Yadav.

The main wedding ceremony will take place in their ancestral village of Ladma in Mokama on November 25. The grandeur of the event can be gauged from the fact that a massive pandal is being constructed on approximately 10 bighas of land by specialized artisans brought in from Mau, Uttar Pradesh.

A grand, 30-foot-high stage, themed after Jaipur’s “Patrakaar Chowraha,” is being constructed for the jaimala ceremony. Instead of using local flowers, special and expensive flowers have been imported directly from China and Bengaluru to decorate this massive stage. A renowned national event company has been entrusted with the overall decorations.