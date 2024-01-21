‘Anant Sutra, The Endless Thread’ To Exhibit Sarees, Drapes From Across India On Republic Day

This unique installation will showcase nearly 1,900 sarees and drapes from every corner of the country.

This is the Ministry of Culture’s tribute on behalf of the nation to the woman power of India.

The Ministry of Culture will be showcasing the “Anant Sutra – The Endless Thread” textile installation at Kartavya Path on Republic Day 26 January. It will be installed behind the spectators seated in the enclosures. Anant Sutra is a visually stunning tribute to the saree, India’s timeless gift to the fashion world.

This unique installation will showcase nearly 1,900 sarees and drapes from every corner of the country, mounted at a height with wooden frames along the Kartavya Path. It will have QR codes that can be scanned to know the details about weaving and embroidery arts used in it.

Briefing the media on Saturday, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Culture Amita Prasad Sarabhai said that the spectacular display of sarees, weaves, and embroideries of the different States and Union Territories of India titled “Anant Sutra” is a visual delight that will form the backdrop to the seating area along the Kartavya Path.

This is the Ministry of Culture’s tribute on behalf of the nation to the woman power of India and the millions of weavers of India who have kept this timeless tradition alive through the ages passing the skill through generations. The curator of the installation Sandhya Raman, Member Secretary of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) Dr Sachhidanand Joshi, and Professor Richa Kamboj were also present.

