New Delhi: An Army Major, who was injured in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag, earlier in the day, has succumbed to his injuries, news agency ANI reported. The entire area has been cordoned off. Reports claimed that the operation in still underway.

Meanwhile, two terrorists were also gunned in the encounter, which took place after personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operations Group (SOG) of state police personnel surrounded the Bidoora village in Achabal area following information about the presence of militants.

Speaking to a news agency, a police official said that the bodies of the slain militants have been recovered and their identities are being ascertained.

Last week, two terrorists, associated to Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group were killed in an encounter with security forces in Braw Bandina area of Awantipora. “Two militants have been killed in the Awantipora operation,” an official said, adding the bodies along with arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site.

Earlier the same day, four newly-recruited militants were held while trying to cross over to Pakistan through the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir. The recruits included two south Kashmir boys, who have been arrested by the security forces in Boniyar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.