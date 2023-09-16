Anantnag Encounter Enters Fifth Day; Rain, Hostile Terrain Pose Challenge To Security Forces

There is a possibility of other terrorists hiding here and the Indian Army is monitoring the area through drones.

Security forces on Friday deployed drones and fired mortar shells to flush out the holed-in terrorists. (Image: bhaskar.com)

Anantnag Encounter Fifth Day: Security forces gunned down a terrorist on Saturday in Gadul Kokernag of Anantnag in Kashmir. Here an encounter between security forces and terrorists has been going on for five days. Firing is going on from both sides amidst rain in Gadul. There is a possibility of another terrorist hiding here and the Indian Army is monitoring the area through drones, said an official of the security forces as reported by bhaskar.com.

So far, two army officers, a soldier, and a police officer have been martyred in the ongoing encounter in Anantnag.

Every Single Terrorist Will Be Neutralised: Kashmir ADGP

Regarding the operation, Kashmir’s ADGP Vijay Kumar said that retired police and army officers should avoid the “ambush attack hypothesis”. This is an operation performed on a specific input. “About 2-3 terrorists are hiding in the dense forests of Pir Panjal extending up to Rajouri and all of them will be killed”.

One of these terrorists is Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Uzair Khan. The encounter between the security forces and terrorists in the Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir has been going on since Wednesday when Colonel Manpreet Singh of Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonchak of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, and DSP Humayun Bhat of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in the encounter.

Sniffer Dogs, Drones, Helicopters Pressed Into Service

In the Anantnag encounter, along with army commandos, sniffer dogs, drones and helicopters are searching for the terrorists. Rocket launchers are also being used to target the hideout. Terrorists have been surrounded within a radius of 4 kilometers and they will be defused/killed at any time, said security forces’ sources.

The terrorists attacked on Tuesday when the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police were conducting a search operation.

Anantnag Encounter Video

A drone footage has surfaced on social media which captured the moment when a terrorist hideout was bombed by the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The video shows the terrorists trying to escape the spot while the drone crew alerted the troops. Anti-terror operation between the Indian security forces and terrorists in Anantnag is still underway.

Indian Army And J&K Police Joint Operation

The Indian Army and J&K police joint operation against the terrorists began on Tuesday evening in the Gadole area after intelligence inputs were received that terrorists were spotted at a hideout.

Colonel Singh led his team from the front when he came into the line of fire and was critically injured, ultimately succumbing to his injuries.

Security Forces Deploy Drones, Fire Mortar Shells

Security forces on Friday deployed drones and fired mortar shells to flush out the holed-in terrorists as the encounter entered the third straight day in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir on Friday. Officials said drones have been pressed into service to pinpoint the location of the terrorists who have taken refuge in the forest area on a hilly terrain in the area.

They said that based on drone surveillance, security forces also fired mortar shells towards enemy positions in a bid to flush out the ultras. “The forces fired mortar shells on the terrain where they believe the terrorists are hiding, based on drone surveillance,” the officials said, adding that the forces have maintained a tight cordon in the area.

New-Generation Weapons And Devices

Security forces including the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police are being provided support by small quadcopters and larger drones to keep an eye on the entire area, said the Indian Army and they are using new-generation weapons and devices, including strike-capable Heron drones, in their intensified anti-terror operations. The security personnel are also using night vision devices to operate without hindrance in the dark, if required while Chinar Corps is monitoring the situation.

