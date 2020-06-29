New Delhi: Three terrorists were gunned down on Monday morning during a major encounter with security forces in Khulchohar area of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, and one of them was identified as a wanted Hizbul Mujahideen commander. The other two terrorists, including a district commander, neutralised in the joint anti-terror operation had affiliations to the terror group Lakshar-e-Taiba (LeT). Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Three Militants Shot Down in Anantnag Encounter; Search Underway

The Kashmir Zone police stated that with the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Masood in an encounter in South Kashmir, the entire Doda district has become militancy-free.

"With today's operation at Khulchohar area of Anantnag by Police along with Local RR unit in which 2 LeT terrorists including one district commander & one HM commander Masood (in pic) were neutralised, Doda dist in Jammu Zone becomes totally militancy free once again," the Jammu and Kashmir Police Director General Dilbag Singh said.

The police also said that Masood was involved in a rape case and had been absconding since then. He later joined the Hizbul Mujahideen and shifted his area of operation to Kashmir. Arms and ammunition, including an AK 47 rifle and two pistols were recovered from the slain terrorists.

Earlier on Saturday, the J&K Police had noted at least 29 foreign terrorists who have been active in South Kashmir.

The Army and the police had launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists. As the cordon was tightened, the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces which triggered the encounter.