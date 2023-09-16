Indian Army Bombs Terrorists’ Hideout Forcing Them To Flee In Anantnag, Footage Surfaces

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police are using quadcopters, new-generation weapons, drones, including strike-capable Heron drones, and night vision devices to operate without hindrance in the dark.

Security personnel during the search operation for terrorists in the forest area of Gadole, Kokernag in Anantnag district on Saturday. (Images: PTI and ANI)

Anantnag Encounter: A drone footage has surfaced on social media which captured the moment when a terrorist hideout was bombed by the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The video shows the terrorists trying to escape the spot while the drone crew alerted the troops. Anti-terror operation between the Indian security forces and terrorists in Anantnag is still underway.

The encounter between the security forces and terrorists in the Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir has been going on since Wednesday when Colonel Manpreet Singh of Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonchak of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, and DSP Humayun Bhat of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in the encounter.

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army And J&K Police Launch Joint Operation

The Indian Army and J&K police joint operation against the terrorists began on Tuesday evening in the Gadole area after intelligence inputs were received that terrorists were spotted at a hideout.

Colonel Singh led his team from the front when he came into the line of fire and was critically injured, ultimately succumbing to his injuries.

Security Forces Deploy Drones, Fire Mortar Shells

Security forces on Friday deployed drones and fired mortar shells to flush out the holed-in terrorists as the encounter entered the third straight day in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir on Friday. Officials said drones have been pressed into service to pinpoint the location of the terrorists who have taken refuge in the forest area on a hilly terrain in the area.

They said that based on drone surveillance, security forces also fired mortar shells towards enemy positions in a bid to flush out the ultras. “The forces fired mortar shells on the terrain where they believe the terrorists are hiding, based on drone surveillance,” the officials said, adding that the forces have maintained a tight cordon in the area.

Security Forces Using New-Generation Weapons And Devices

Security forces including the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police are being provided support by small quadcopters and larger drones to keep an eye on the entire area, said the Indian Army and they are using new-generation weapons and devices, including strike-capable Heron drones, in their intensified anti-terror operations. The security personnel are also using night vision devices to operate without hindrance in the dark, if required while Chinar Corps is monitoring the situation.

