‘Avoid Ambush Hypothesis’: Kashmir ADGP To Ex-Servicemen, Assures Terrorists Will Be Neutralised

Drones have been pressed into service to pinpoint the location of terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area on a hilly terrain in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Anantnag: Security forces personnel during the ongoing encounter with terrorists in the Kokernag area, in Anantnag district, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Srinagar: As the search operation for the terrorists who killed two Army officers and a Deputy Superintendent of Police entered fourth day today, there was no word on the terrorists who are suspected to be trapped inside the dense forests of Gadole, in Kokernag area of Anantnag district of South Kashmir. While intermittent firing and massive explosions from the mortar shells fired by the security forces continued , Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar had asked retired police and Army officials to refrain from making unnecessary “ambush hypothesis”. ADGP also specified that a specific input-based operation is underway and all the trapped terrorists would be neutralised.

In a post on X Kashmir Zone Police wrote, “Kokernag Encounter Update: Rtd Police/Army officers should avoid the “Ambush Hypothesis”. It is a specific input-based operation. Ops is in progress, and all 2-3 trapped terrorists will be neutralised: ADGP Kashmir.”

#KokernagEncounterUpdate: Rtd Police/Army officers should avoid “ Ambush Hypothesis”. It is a specific input based ops. Ops is in progress and all 2-3 trapped terrorists will be neutralised: ADGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 15, 2023

According to reports based on aerial surveillance by drones and quadcopters deployed in the area, at least two militants, including a local Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operative identified as Uzair Khan, are suspected to be hiding in the forests.

While the Army was silent on the operational details, sources said the search was suspended for “strategic reasons” as it grew dark on Friday, but was resumed later after drones spotted some movement.

Meanwhile, a soldier who had been reported missing since yesterday has lost his life in the ongoing encounter, officials said. “One more soldier has lost his life in the Anantnag operations. He had been reported missing since yesterday,” Security officials said.”

In joint security operations against terrorists in the Anantnag area, forces dropped grenades on suspected terrorist hideout locations using drones. Grenade launchers are also being used by troops to target the group of terrorists hiding in the area,” they added.

Major Ashish Dhonchak, 19 Rashtriya Rifles Commanding Officer Col Manpreet Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier were killed in an encounter with the terrorists at Gadole in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district on Wednesday.

