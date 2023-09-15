Anantnag Encounter: Another Soldier Killed, Death Toll Now At 4 As India Salutes The Fallen

As per media reports, the General-Officer-Commanding (GOC) of the Chinar Corps, Lt General Rajiv Ghai, and the GOC of the Victor Force, Maj General Balbir Singh is currently monitoring the operations.

Anantnag: Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists at Kokernag area, in Anantnag district, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Srinagar: Another soldier succumbed to his injuries on Friday during an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, raising the death toll to four since Wednesday. The identity of the fourth solider has not been made public made. The operation to neutralise the terrorists involved in the encounter that led to the killing of four security forces personnel continued for the third day on Friday. The gunfight broke out early Wednesday morning after the army and the police launched a joint operation to hunt down terrorists in the dense forests of Kokernag.

Three officers, including two from the Army and a policeman, were killed in action on that day. There is no update on the casualty figure on the side of the terrorists. Colonel Manpreet Singh, Sena Medal (Gallantry), was the Commanding Officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles Unit (19 RR) and Major Aashish Dhonchak, Sena Medal (Gallantry), was the company commander of 19 RR. Himanyun Muzamil Bhat was a Deputy Superintendent (DySP) in the Jammu and Kashmir Police who were killed in the gunfight with terrorists. They are believed to be have been killed by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists.

The security forces are using new-generation weapons and devices, including strike-capable Heron drones, in their intensified anti-terror operations. The security personnel are also using night vision devices to operate without hindrance in the dark, if required. Chinar Corps is monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, Mortal remains of Indian Army’s Col.Manpreet Singh being taken to his residence in Punjab’s Mohali from Panchkula in Haryana. Deputy Superintendent Humayun Bhat was laid to rest on Thursday at his residence in Budgam.

#WATCH | Mortal remains of Indian Army’s Col.Manpreet Singh being taken to his residence in Punjab’s Mohali from Panchkula in Haryana Col. Singh lost his life in the line of duty while fighting terrorists in J&K’s Anantnag pic.twitter.com/G8wlLLsYYf — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2023

Anti-Pakistan protests were also held in various parts of Jammu city yesterday, against the killing of four security personnel by terrorists. The Panun Kashmir and the Eik Sanatam Bharat Dal (ESBD) paid homage to the personnel and demanded a massive operation against the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

