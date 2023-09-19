Anantnag Encounter Over On Seventh Day, Lashkar Terrorist Uzair Khan Among 2 Ultras Gunned Down

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Uzair Khan was among the two terrorists killed in the gunfight, Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Tuesday.

Security personnel during a search operation at Kokernag area, in Anantnag district, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Anantnag Encounter Over: The encounter going on between terrorists and security forces in the Gadul Kokernag area of Anantnag district in Kashmir came to an end on Tuesday. The Indian Army and J&K police-led joint operation against the terrorists began on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday after intelligence inputs were received that terrorists were spotted at a hideout.

Trending Now

Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander Among Slain Terrorists

Uzair Khan, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander was among the two terrorists killed in the gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district that ended after seven days, Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Tuesday.

You may like to read

Four security personnel, including two army officers and a police officer, lost their lives in the gunfight, which Kumar said is over.

Search Operation To Continue For Dead Bodies, Unexploded Shells

“Till now, LeT commander Uzair Khan’s body has been recovered. The dead body of another terrorist is visible, but it has not been possible to retrieve it yet,” the ADGP told reporters in Anantnag.

He said the gunfight, which began in the Gadole forest area of the south Kashmir district on Wednesday last week, is over, but the search operation will continue.

“There is a huge area that remains to be searched. There can be a lot of unexploded shells which will be recovered and destroyed. We appeal to the people not to go to the area,” he added.

Indian Army And Jammu And Kashmir Police Conducted Joint Operation

The ADGP said security forces had reports that two to three terrorists were there. “There is a possibility that the third dead body may be somewhere. It will be known after the search is complete,” Kumar said.

The encounter between the security forces and terrorists in the Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir started on Wednesday in which Colonel Manpreet Singh of Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonchak of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, and DSP Humayun Bhat of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed.

Security forces deployed drones and fired mortar shells to flush out the holed-in terrorists. Officials said drones were pressed into service to pinpoint the location of the terrorists who had taken refuge in the forest area on a hilly terrain in the area.

They said that based on drone surveillance, security forces also fired mortar shells towards enemy positions in a bid to flush out the ultras.

Security forces including the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police provided support by small quadcopters and larger drones to keep an eye on the entire area and used new-generation weapons and devices, including strike-capable Heron drones, in their intensified anti-terror operations. The security personnel also used night vision devices to operate without hindrance in the dark.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES