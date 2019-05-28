New Delhi: The identity and group affiliation of the two terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag encounter on Tuesday has been confirmed. DGP Dilbagh Singh reportedly said, “Two militants have been eliminated in the operation, their identities and affiliations are being identified. Arms and ammunition have been recovered.” The DGP added, “One of the terrorists has been identified as a Pakistani national. Arms and ammunition recovered from the site of encounter, case registered.”

The deceased terrorists were reportedly affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. Dilbagh Singh, the DGP of Jammu and Kashmir DGP also said that there are around 275 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Out of the total number of terrorists, around 75 are foreign terrorists and others are locals. The DGP added, “This number is decreasing, only 40 locals have joined in the last 5 and a half months, which is less than half of what it used to be.”

Dilbagh Singh, Jammu & Kashmir DGP: There are around 275 terrorists out of which around 75 are foreign terrorists and others are locals. This number is decreasing, only 40 locals have joined in the last 5 and a half months, which is less than half of what it used to be. pic.twitter.com/TRnmkmAU0L — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2019

Based on specific intelligence input about the presence of the militants in the Kachwan forest area of Kokernag in south Kashmir district, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, added a police official. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired at search party of the forces, who retaliated.

(With agency inputs)