Anantnag Encounter Update: Drones Deployed, Mortar Shells Fired To Flush Out Terrorists As Gunfight Rages For 3rd Day | WATCH

Based on drone surveillance, security forces also fired mortar shells towards enemy positions in a bid to flush out terrorists hiding in Kokernag area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir.

Search operation is underway at the militants hideout amid the encounter between the security forces and militants at Kokernag, in Anantnag on Friday. Two Army officers, a soldier and a police officer have been killed in the encounter. (ANI Photo)

Srinagar: Security forces deployed drones and fired mortar shells to flush out terrorists as a firefight raged for third straight day in Kokernag area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir on Friday. Officials said drones have been pressed into service to pinpoint the location of the terrorists who have taken refuge in the forest area on a hilly terrain in the area.

They said that based on drone surveillance, security forces also fired mortar shells towards enemy positions in a bid to flush out the ultras. “The forces fired mortar shells on the terrain where they believe the terrorists are hiding, based on drone surveillance,” the officials said, adding that the forces have maintained a tight cordon in the area.

#AnantnagEncounter Update…

Encounter continue going on in #Gadool, #Anantnag. Heavy firing, blasts heard since today morning. Security forces using IEDs, Drones and quadcopters to target those areas where terrorists are hiding. #KokernagEncounter #AnantnagAttack #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/3TA7PDw3LY — Bharat Verma 🇮🇳 (@Imbharatverma) September 15, 2023

Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Army, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier were killed in an encounter with the terrorists at Gadole in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district on Wednesday morning.

A group of two-three terrorists are believed to be hiding in the forest area of the hilly region.

According to the Indian Army, the security forces including Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police are being provided support by small quadcopters and larger drones to keep an eye on the entire area.

#WATCH | J&K: Drone surveillance and search operation underway by security forces in the Anantnag, where an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists, yesterday. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/0BzAZNjZ44 — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2023

Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen Rajeev Ghai and Rashtriya Rifles’ Victor Force commander Maj Gen Balbir Singh have already visited the encounter site to boost the morale of troops in operations, officials said.

“In joint security operations against terrorists in the Anantnag area, forces dropped grenades on suspected terrorist hide-out locations using drones. Grenade launchers are also being used by troops to target the group of terrorists hiding in the area,” they added.

(With inputs from agencies)

