New Delhi: The National Media Coordinator of Congress party Rachit Seth resigned from his post stating that there was no meaning for him to continue on the post after Rahul Gandhi’s resignation as Congress president.

Before the resignation, Rachit criticised, on Twitter, the current condition of Congress party and said that the Karnataka and Goa developments depict anarchy creeping.

I am free from any political position. Free to air my views. I thanks @RahulGandhi & @rssurjewala for providing me this opportunity to work for the party. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JupmklWOH7 — Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) July 11, 2019

“45 days have gone and apart from media loaded speculation, there is no sign of the new Congress President,” he tweeted.

“Karnataka and Goa developments depict that anarchy is creeping in where opportunists and power brokers are having the last laugh,” he added.

Within minutes after the tweet, he resigned from the party post and clarified that his tweets were personal in nature and capacity. He also said that he echoes the sentiments of ordinary Karyakarta.

Let me add 3 more things for channels who are trying to run my tweet and spinning it 1) My Tweets are personal in nature & in capacity

2) Once Shri Rahul Gandhi has resigned, there is no meaning of me holding any political position

3) I echo the sentiments of ordinary Karyakarta https://t.co/RHA4MrxE8n — Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) July 11, 2019

“My lifeblood will always crave for a liberal and progressive India and Smt. Indira Gandhi shall always remain my inspiration,” he wrote in the resignation letter.

He also thanked Rahul Gandhi for ‘treating him like a young brother all throughout his journey’.