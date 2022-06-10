New Delhi: Not just humans, now animals can too be vaccinated against Covid-19 as India on Thursday launched the country’s first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine Anocovax for animals. The vaccine, developed by Haryana-based ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines (NRC) is an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 Delta (COVID-19) vaccine for animals. The immunity induced by Anocovax neutralises both Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) said in a statement. It is also safe for dogs, lions, leopards, mice, and bunnies, according to the company.Also Read - As Work From Home Ends, Most Employees Prefer Hybrid Work, 25% Opt For Remote Working: Report

"It is due to the untiring contributions of scientists that the country stands self-reliant in developing its own vaccines more rather than importing. This is really a big achievement," Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said after the virtual launch of the COVID-19 vaccine and diagnostic kits for animals developed by the ICAR-NRC. "

Besides Anocovac, Tomar launched the 'CAN-CoV-2 ELISA kit' — a sensitive and specific nucleocapsid protein-based indirect ELISA kit — for antibody detection against SARS-CoV-2 in canines.

“There are no laboratory animals required for the preparation of the antigens. The kit is made in India and a patent has been filed for the same. No other comparable kits for detection of antibodies in canines are available in the market,” the ICAR said. ”

Surra ELISA kit, a suitable diagnostic assay for ‘Trypanosoma evansi’ infection in multiple animal species, was also launched. Surra is one of the most important haemoprotozoan diseases of the different livestock species caused by Trypanosoma evansi.

The disease is prevalent in all the agro-climatic parts of India. In India, losses to livestock productivity were estimated to be Rs 44,740 million annually due to Surra, the ICAR noted.

The minister also launched the Equine DNA parentage testing kit, which is a powerful genomic technology for parentage analysis among horses. ICAR Director General Trilochan Mohapatra, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Secretary Atul Chaturvedi, and ICAR Deputy Director General (Animal Science) Bhupendra Nath Tripathi were also present.

(With PTI inputs)