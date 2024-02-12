Home

News

Andaman And Nicobar Islands Leads In Rozgar Mela Appointment Letters Distribution

Andaman And Nicobar Islands Leads In Rozgar Mela Appointment Letters Distribution

Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been ranked third in the distribution of appointment letters to newly recruited individuals during the first and third rounds of the Rozgar Mela employment fair.

Representative Image

Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar islands topped the country with the highest number of appointment letters distributed in the country during the first and third rounds of the Rozgar Mela (employment fair) on 26 September 2023 and 12 February 2024, an official said on Monday. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed nearly 1 lakh appointment letters across 47 locations via video conferencing.

Trending Now

Expressing Gratitude Towards Prime Minister

As per the repors of PTI, C Arvind, secretary (Personnel), Andaman and Nicobar Islands said,”out of all the 47 locations, Andaman and Nicobar Islands has managed to elbow other states and UTs in securing the top position in distributing maximum number of appointment letters in the first (865 joining letters) and third (2,721 joining letters) round of ‘Rozgar Mela.”

You may like to read

On the other hand, the archipelago ranked 3rd in terms of distribution of appointment letters to newly recruited individuals in the second round of Rozgar Mela held on 30 November 2023 in Netaji Stadium.

On Monday, the chief guest of the event, the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Mr. Prakash Arora, acknowledged the UT administration under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership for organising the Rozgar Mela on such a large scale.

Andaman And Nicobar Islands Are The “Karma-Bhoomi”

He said that the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are the “Karma-Bhoomi” of freedom fighters, where Punjabis have also made sacrifices and been instrumental in the fight for independence.

“It’s a fact that India under PM Modi Ji has become fifth largest economy surpassing many developed countries like England and will soon become the third largest economy globally by surpassing Japan and Germany,” Prakash said.

Speaking on the occasion, Keshav Chandra, chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, expressed his gratitude towards Modi and Lt. Governor Admiral (Retired) DK Joshi and said under their concerted directions and guidance, the recruitment process could be made so seamless and successful. He also expressed his sincere thanks to Prakash for gracing the function.

Local MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma, Dr TS Ashok Kumar, principal chief conservator of forests, DGP Devesh Chandra Srivastava and senior officers and employees of the administration were also present during the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.