Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lockdown News: The ongoing lockdown in the union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been extended by a week, starting tomorrow, Chief Secretary Chetan Sanghi tweeted today.

The decision, the Chief Secretary tweeted, was taken with a view to tackle the rapid rise in the island's coronavirus cases. During this period, he added, essential supplies will be available and flights and ships will operate in reduced numbers.

He also urged everyone to wear masks and maintain distance.

The current lockdown is extended for one week from tomorrow. This will help tackle the situation of rapid rise in cases. Essential supplies will be available. Reduced flights and ships will operate. Pls wear mask and maintain distance.#AndamanFightsCovid19 — Chetan Sanghi (@ChetanSanghi) August 10, 2020

Earlier, on August 2, restrictions for shops and commercial establishments were imposed for a week, starting from the midnight of August 4, till August 11.

Restrictions on shops & establishments will be in force from 4th midnight to 11th Aug. DCs have issued orders. For 3rd & 4th Aug also pls try not to move much. Follow protocols. Pls do not take any more chances.#TakeResponsibility#AndamanFightsCOVID19 — Chetan Sanghi (@ChetanSanghi) August 2, 2020

Notably, Andaman and Nicobar is already witnessing total shutdown on weekends, till further orders, to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. The said order came into effect from August 1, and will be in effect till the situation improves.

Also, among other measures, the number of flights arriving here was reduced from 14 per week to just five per week.

As of August 9, Andaman and Nicobar Islands had reported a total of 1,490 cases of COVID-19. This includes 822 recoveries, 648 active cases and 20 deaths.

Also, the umber of containment zones here has been increased to seven.