Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lockdown News: The ongoing lockdown in the union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been extended by a week, starting tomorrow, Chief Secretary Chetan Sanghi tweeted today.
The decision, the Chief Secretary tweeted, was taken with a view to tackle the rapid rise in the island's coronavirus cases. During this period, he added, essential supplies will be available and flights and ships will operate in reduced numbers.
He also urged everyone to wear masks and maintain distance.
Earlier, on August 2, restrictions for shops and commercial establishments were imposed for a week, starting from the midnight of August 4, till August 11.
Notably, Andaman and Nicobar is already witnessing total shutdown on weekends, till further orders, to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. The said order came into effect from August 1, and will be in effect till the situation improves.
Also, among other measures, the number of flights arriving here was reduced from 14 per week to just five per week.
As of August 9, Andaman and Nicobar Islands had reported a total of 1,490 cases of COVID-19. This includes 822 recoveries, 648 active cases and 20 deaths.
Also, the umber of containment zones here has been increased to seven.