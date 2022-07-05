Port Blair: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred 187 km southeast of Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar islands, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Tuesday. The depth of the earthquake was 30 km which occurred at 8:05 am early in morning.Also Read - BREAKING: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 Jolts Andaman And Nicobar Islands

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 05-07-2022, 08:05:04 IST, Lat: 10.27 & Long: 93.75, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 187km SE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India,” NCS tweeted. Also Read - Earthquake Of 5.0-Magnitude Jolts Myanmar's Ywangan

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 05-07-2022, 08:05:04 IST, Lat: 10.27 & Long: 93.75, Depth: 30 Km ,Location: 187km SE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/9WVfnJYuFb pic.twitter.com/EijFBDqp0c — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 5, 2022

Also Read - Earthquake of 5.2 Magnitude Rattles China's Xinjiang

Earlier in the morning, another earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale struck Portblair at 5.57 am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The quake occurred at around 5.57 am, 215km ESE of Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar islands, said the National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 05-07-2022, 05:57:04 IST, Lat: 10.54 & Long: 94.36, Depth: 44 Km ,Location: 215km ESE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/P8HHJnMyoV pic.twitter.com/BmVXOsYtb3 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 5, 2022

Earlier yesterday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Andaman and Nicobar islands on Monday. The quake occurred at around 3:02 pm, 256km SE of Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar islands, as per the National Center for Seismology.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands is a high-seismic zone and is prone to earthquakes. The entire island chain is also susceptible to tsunamis both from large local quakes and also from massive distant shocks. No warning system is presently in place for any of the islands in this chain.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

More details awaited