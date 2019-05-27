New Delhi: An oil tanker caught fire on the Western Expressway while travelling from Goregaon East to Andheri in Mumbai on Monday afternoon.

The fire started from the cabin of the truck while it was on the Expressway and spread through the truck taking the entire tanker in its possession. Fire brigades were immediately rushed to the spot and the fire personnel managed to sustain the blaze.

Mumbai: Fire broke out in an oil tanker on the Goregaon bridge today. Firefighting operations underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/S3yTLZumea — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2019

The tanker was carrying 20,000 litres of diesel and has caused a roadblock on the entire way creating a traffic jam for at least half an hour. No casualties have been reported so far. Twitterati have shared videos of the blazing fire.

The Mumbai police have also shared updates on Twitter.

Fire has been doused and the situation is under control. pic.twitter.com/JKOfshLYNr — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 27, 2019

The police cordoned off the road and rescue firefighting operations are still underway. Further details are awaited.