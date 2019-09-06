New Delhi: A magistrate in Andheri court in Mumbai on September 6 asked the police to probe assault charges levelled against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan by a journalist.

The move from the court came months after the scribe moved the court seeking registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the Bollywood actor and his bodyguards for allegedly assaulting him despite him seeking permission to click photos and videos of the actor who was riding a bicycle.

Journalist Ashok Pandey said that if the court didn’t step in, the cops wouldn’t have registered his complaint.

“I was confident the court would not turn me down the way the local Mumbai police had. DN Nagar police station had ignored me only because my aggressor was film star Salman Khan,” Pandey was quoted as saying by a news agency.

The journalist further claimed that the police refused to file a case of robbery and criminal intimidation.

According to reports, the journalist had earlier filed a ‘private complaint’ in the court of RR Khan, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Andheri, under IPC sections 323 (causing hurt), 392 (robbery), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

As per the complaint, the incident took place on April 24 when Salman was riding a bicycle escorted by two body-guards and Pandey, after spotting the actor, started recording a video of the actor. However, the actor got irritated and his bodyguards allegedly came and started thrashing Pandey.

In the complaint, the journalist further claimed that Khan too assaulted him and snatched away his mobile phone and deleted two videos.