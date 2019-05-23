Amravati: Counting of votes for Kadiri, Thamballapalle, Pileru, Madanapalle, Punganur and Chandragiri Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh has been underway since 8 AM today. Early trends would begin to emerge by 10 AM. Kadiri Assembly constituency is one of the seats which fall under the Anantapur district. This year, TDP’s Kandikunta Venkata Prasad is pitted against Dr P V Sidda Reddy of YSRCP and P Bairava Prasad of JSP+. In 2014, YSRCP’s Attar. Chand Basha had defeated TDP’s Kandikunta Venkata Prasad.

Thamballapalle has TDP’s G Shankar who defeated YSRCP’s Anipireddy Venkata Praveen Kumar Reddy to emerge victorious in 2014. This time, Shankar Yadav of TDP is pitted against YSRCP’s Peddireddy Dwarakanath Reddy, JSP+’s Malipeddi Prabhakar Reddy. The BJP candidate here withdrew from the race.

Pileru saw YSRCP’s Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy defeat JSP’s Nallari Kishan Kumar Reddy. This time, the sitting MLA is defending his seat from Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy who is fighting as a TDP candidate, B Dinesh as JSP+ candidate and Narendra Kumar Reddy Pulireddy from the BJP.

Madanapalle is another seat that falls under the Chittoor district. This year, candidates in the fray are TDP’s Dommalapati Ramesh, YSRCP’s Nawaz Basha, JSP+’s Gangarapu Swathi, BJP’s Anand Bandi and Congress’ D Mohan Rami Reddy. In 2014, YSRCP’s Dr Thippa Reddy Desai had defeated BJP’s Challapalle Narasimha Reddy.

Punganur seat was won by YSRCP’s Peddireddigari Ramachandra Reddy when he defeated TDP’s M Venkataramana Raju. This time, the sitting MLA is pitted against TDP’s Anisha Reddy, JSP+’s Bode Ramachandra Yadav and BJP’s Madan Mohan Babu Ganna.

Chandragiri Assembly constituency also falls under the Chittoor district. TDP’s Pulivarthi Nani is pitted against YSRCP’s Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, JSP+’s Dr Setty Surendra and BJP’s P Madhu Babu. In 2014, YSRCP’s Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy had defeated Arunakumari Galla of TDP.