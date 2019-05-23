Tadpatri, Singanamala, Anantapur urban, Kalyandurg, Raptadu seats LIVE Updates:

New Delhi: Counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election 2019 underway and first trends are expected to pour in an hour or so. Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections took place in a single phase on April 11. The major national parties which contested the elections were TDP, YSR Congress, Indian National Congress (INC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janasena.

Tadpatri: This seat is currently represented by TDP’s Prabhakar Reddy. J.C. In 2014 polls, Reddy had defeated YSRC’s V.R.Rami Reddy.

Singanamala: TDP’s B. Yamini Bala is representing the seat currently. He had held the seat in 2014 by defeating YSRC’s Jonnalagadda Padmavathy.

Anantapur urban: This seat is currently represented by TDP’s Prabhakar Chowdary. In 2014 polls, he had defeated YSRC’s B.Gurunatha Reddy.

Kalyandurg: This seat is currently represented by TDP’s Vunnam Hanumantharaya Chowdary. He had defeated YSRC’s Boya Thippe Swamy in 2014.

Raptadu: This seat is currently represented by TDP’s Paritala Sunithamma. In 2014 polls, he had defeated YSRC’s Thopudurthy Prakash Reddy.