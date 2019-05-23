Amravati: Counting of votes for Tirupati, Srikalahasti, Satyavedu, Nagari, Gangadhara and Nellore Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh has been underway since 8 AM today. Early trends would begin to emerge by 10 AM. These seats had gone to polls on April 11.

Tirupati saw TDP’s Mannuru Suguna win the 2015 by-poll against Congress’ Sreedevi R. The sitting MLA is pitted against YSRCP’s Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, JSP+’s Chadalavada Krishnamurthy, BJP’s Bhavani Sankar Vallamchetty and Congress’ Prameela Kidambi.

Srikalahasti, another seat under Chittoor district, has TDP’s Sudheer Reddy Bojjala pitted against YSRCP’s Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy, JSP+’s Vinutha Nagaram and BJP’s Anand Kumar Kola. Bojjala is the sitting MLA from here.

Satyavedu has TDP’s J D Rajasekhar pitted against YSRCP’s K Adimulam, BSP’s N Vijay Kumar representing the JSP+ and BJP’s S Venktaiah Penubala Chandra Sekar. In 2014, this seat reserved for candidates of the Scheduled Caste community saw TDP’s Talari Aditya Tarachandrakanth defeat K Adimulam YSRCP.

Nagari has TDP’s Gali Bhanu Prakash in a close fight with YSRCP’s R K Roja Selvamani and BSP candidate Naganaboyina Pravallika Yadav who represents the JSP+. The sitting MLA is YSRCP candidate Roja who had defeated TDP’s Gali Muddu Krishnama Naidu.

Gangadhara Nellore seat is reserved for members of the Scheduled Caste communities. This year, it is a fight among TDP’s Harikrishna YSRCP’s K Narayana Swamy, JSP’s Sri Ponnu Yugandhar and BJP’s P Rajendran.