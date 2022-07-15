Hyderabad: Torrential rains have hit many Southern states of India including Andhra Pradesh. As heavy rains caused flooding, and left vehicles submerged in muddy water, a bride and her family were left disappointed when it started raining again. However, despite the chaos, their spirits were not crushed as they braved flooded roads on a beat to reach the groom’s house.Also Read - Viral Video: Giant Anaconda Jumps Out of Water And Bites Tour Guide Riding On Boat. Watch

In a video of the incident that went viral, the bride, her family and relatives, are seen decked up and wearing colorful sarees while sitting in a boat. Notably, the groom identified as Ashok, and bride Prashanti, were set to get married in July instead of August in hopes to avoid the monsoon. However, it started raining on the day of the wedding, and even got delayed. Despite that, the bride and her family decided to ride a boat to the groom’s home to conduct the wedding.

Watch the video here:

Fully decked up #BrideOnBoat, making her way to d groom’s place along with family members: Prashanti & Ashok reportedly chose a date in July over August to have rain hassle-free wedding but a #TruantMonsoon left #AndhraPradesh‘s #Konaseema flooded #MonsoonWedding @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/iauxbSNIyQ — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) July 15, 2022

Bride and family were not going to let the rains spoil the party; so, clad in silk finery, they set off in boats to the groom’s place, making their way through coconut groves !! #Godavari receiving huge surplus waters #AndhraPradesh #Konaseema @ndtv @ndtvindia #AshokWedsPrashanti pic.twitter.com/viytS8jUJ2 — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) July 15, 2022

Andhra Pradesh is on the brink of a worst flood after a gap of 36 years as the Godavari River has been turning ferocious by the hour, threatening to inundate tens of villages mostly in West Godavari and Konaseema districts, news agency PTI reported. Hundreds of villages in Andhra Pradesh, mainly the lankas (island villages), along the course of Godavari are reeling under the floods, as the swollen river has been discharging 19.05 lakh cusecs of water as of the morning of Friday, July 15.