New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his office here on Friday to discuss the issue of special category status to his state as also an amicable solution of issues with the neighbouring state of Telangana.

Talking to media later, Jagan said, “The agenda of my visit (to Shah) was tomorrow’s NITI Aayog meeting. Tomorrow, we’ll be presenting our case to the NITI Aayog, which is chaired by the Prime Minister.”

He added, “I took an appointment with Home Minister to try and prevail on him to also soften PM’s heart on special category status, what we will definitely be asking for in tomorrow’s NITI Aayog meeting.”

In the meeting, Reddy also reportedly informed the Home Minister about the issues of sharing of river waters and division of assets and liabilities among others between the two Telugu-speaking states.

The two states have been hostile towards each other ever since Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh. Last year, the Chandrababu Naidu led-TDP had taken on the Centre over the issue and even walked out of the NDA.

Reports point out that the Governor, who is common to both the states, even arranged a few meetings with the Chief Ministers and a three-member ministers group was formed on each side to resolve the issues but no headway could be made.

Now that Jagan heads the Andhra government, and he has a non-confrontationist, if not friendly, relationship with both the TRS government in Telangana and the Centre, there could still be an end to the deadlock.

Meanwhile, on reports of the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker post to be offered to his party YSRCP, Jagan said, “First of all, there is nothing offered. We haven’t asked, nor any proposal of that sort have come from any quarter. So please don’t speculate these kind of things.”