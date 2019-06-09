Amravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday promised to scrap the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and enhance the salaries of contract workers.. He also announced a slew of sops for the government employees, including an interim relief of 27 per cent.

The Chief Minister, who entered the state secretariat for the first time on Saturday after taking oath as the Chief Minister on May 30, urged the staff to join hands with the government to provide good governance to the people.

Amid huge applause by the employees, he assured that the long pending demand of 27 per cent interim relief will be discussed in the cabinet meeting to be held in a day or two.

He said, “The issue of scraping the CPS will also come up in the cabinet meeting and there will be a hike in the pay of contract workers. We will also take forward the task of regularising contract workers, depending on their experience and qualification.”

Amid loud cheers, he also said that some of the employees who must have lobbied with the leaders of the previous government need not have any doubts as he understood their position well.

Jagan also told the heads of departments (HoDs) and other officials to always carry with them the party manifesto, which should be the guiding force for their functioning.

“They should work towards implementing the manifesto in toto. People would vote for us only if the election promises are fulfilled,” the Chief Minister added.

(With IANS inputs)