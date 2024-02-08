Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP Announces Candidates For Rajya Sabha Polls For Feb 27; Check Details

The Election Commission said that the biennial Rajya Sabha polls will be held for 56 seats, as the tenure of incumbents including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and BJP president JP Nadda will end in April.

Amaravati: The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has recently announced the names of three candidates who will be contesting for the Rajya Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh. The candidates include YV Subba Reddy, Golla Baburao, and Meda Raghunatha Reddy. The nominations for the elections will be accepted from today until the 15th of the month, and the polling for the three Rajya Sabha seats will take place on the 27th.

The YSRCP’s decision to field these candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections is a significant move in the party’s political strategy. By nominating experienced and capable individuals like YV Subba Reddy, Golla Baburao, and Meda Raghunatha Reddy, the party aims to strengthen its position in the Upper House and effectively represent the interests of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

The Rajya Sabha terms of K Ravindra Kumar (TDP), C M Ramesh (BJP) and V Prabhakar Reddy (YSRCP) from Andhra Pradesh will end soon. The Election Commission on Monday said that the biennial Rajya Sabha polls will be held for 56 seats, as the tenure of incumbents including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and BJP president JP Nadda will end in April.

