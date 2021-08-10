Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gautam Sawang on Monday ordered a comprehensive probe in the murder of a local journalist at Nandyal in Kurnool district.Also Read - AP: Local Journalist Murdered in Annavaram Village, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Orders Quick Probe

He directed Kurnool Superintendent of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy to immediately arrest the people responsible for the murder of journalist Keshav. Andhra Pradesh: DGP Gautam Sawang orders for probe into Nandyal journalist murder case.

Reddy was also ordered to take action against suspended constable Subbayya and all others who were allegedly involved in this murder.

Keshav’s reporting exposed the alleged involvement of Subbayya in the local gutka racket, and following this exposure, Subbayya was suspended.

Nursing revenge against the reporter, the constable and his brother allegedly stabbed Keshav to death with a screwdriver on Sunday night.

Subbayya and his brother reportedly called the journalist to a dhaba where they stabbed him to death.

On being alerted by commuters on the road, police officials rushed to the spot but it was too late.