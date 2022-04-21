Amaravati: In a rather unusual incident, a family was left stranded on the road in Andhra Pradesh’s Ongole town after two employees of the Road Transport Authority (RTA) took away the car in which they were traveling in along with the driver, saying they needed it for the convoy of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. As per reports, the shocking incident occurred on Wednesday night when the family was traveling in a cab to Tirupati and had stopped for dinner at a hotel in Ongole.Also Read - Andhra Loomsman Weaves 60-Metre Silk Sari With Jai Sri Ram Written 32,200 Times in 13 Languages

Following the incident, the Andhra Pradesh government suspended both the employees of the RTA. The two officials, RTA Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI) A. Sandhya and home guard P. Tirupati Reddy, were suspended within hours after Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed anguish over the incident and ordered action. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Gang Raped by 80 Men in 8 Months, All Arrested

Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered departmental action against the erring officials who asked a cab driver to report to Ongole immediately since the vehicle was assigned to CM’s convoy while he was taking a family to Tirumala. “This kind of measure will not be tolerated especially when people are in trouble,” the chief minister said. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh: 15 Injured, 20 Held After Clash Between Two Communities During Hanuman Jayanti Procession

The Incident in Details

Vemula Srinivas of Vinukonda in Palnadu district and his family members, including two women and two children, were left stranded on the road in Ongole town after officials took away the car in which they were travelling along with the driver saying they needed it for the convoy of the chief minister. When the family stopped for dinner at a hotel in Ongole, an RTA official told them that they need the vehicle for the convoy of the chief minister who is scheduled to visit Ongole on April 22.

When the family said they are going to Tirupati for pilgrimage, the official reportedly told them that he can’t help except to say sorry and took away the Innova vehicle along with the driver. Following this, the family was left stranded on the road. They had to spend the night at the RTC bus stand at Ongole.

The issue came to light when the local media reported that a family was stranded on their way to Tirupati since their cab and its driver, who was assigned to Chief Minister’s convoy, were asked to report immediately by officials on Wednesday night.