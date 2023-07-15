Home

Andhra Farmer Who Made ‘Million’ Selling Tomatoes, Found Brutally Murdered On His Way To Delivery

Amaravati: A tomato farmer was murdered in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district by unidentified persons allegedly for robbing him of the money he earned by selling tomatoes. The 62-year-old farmer, identified as Narem Rajasekhar Reddy, was found dead on the outskirts of his village on Wednesday. Police suspect Rajasekhar was murdered following a robbery attempt after he acquired a significant amount of money by selling tomatoes in the local market yard. The farmer had reportedly earned 30 lakh by selling his produce.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when Rajasekhar, who resided in an agricultural field away from Bodumalladinne, was en route to the village to deliver milk. Preliminary investigations revealed that unidentified assailants intercepted the farmer, tied his hands and legs with a silk rope, and ultimately strangled him to death using a towel. The deceased is survived by his wife and two married daughters, who reside in Bengaluru.

During the investigation, Reddy’s wife provided a crucial piece of information to the police. She recounted that a group of unidentified men had visited their farm, posing as potential buyers of tomatoes. However, upon learning that her husband was absent and had gone to the village, they promptly departed from the scene.

Police suspect the financial gain could have led to his murder. Sub-inspector R Gangadhar Rao, who visited the crime scene said that four teams have been formed to crack the case. The police have also deployed a sniffer dog to solve the case as soon as possible.

Presently, tomatoes continue to be priced exorbitantly at Rs 120 per kg in the open market of Andhra Pradesh. In Rythu Bazaars, the prices are relatively lower, ranging from Rs 94 to 95 per kg, whereas the government-run counters are offering tomatoes at a subsidized rate of Rs 50 per kg.

Following some recent incidents of thefts, farmers in Karnataka, one of the biggest producers of tomatoes in India, farmers are forced to sleep at their farms and take turns guarding the crop ready to be harvested. This scenario is commonly found in the south Karnataka districts of Kolar and Hassan, where the crop is grown in large quantities. Last week a farmer from Goni Somanahalli village in Hassan had lodged a complaint with Halebeedu police claiming that tomatoes worth over 2.5 lakhs were stolen from his farm.

