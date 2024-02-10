By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Andhra: Four Killed, 15 Injured In Truck-Bus Collision In Nellore
Four people were killed and 15 others were injured after a truck collided with a bus in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, police said on Saturday.
Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh, India): Four people were killed and 15 others were injured after a truck collided with a bus in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place at Musunuru Toll Plaza.
DSP Kavali Venkataramana said, “Four people were killed and 15 others were injured after a lorry collided with a bus on Musunuru Toll Plaza, in Nellore District.”
More details are awaited
