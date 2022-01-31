Vijaywada: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government on Monday promulgated an ordinance to raise the retirement age of State government employees from 60 years to 62 years from January 1, 2022. The Chief Minister has first announced about raising the retirement age of government employees on January 7. He had said employees’ experience is considered an asset to the state and by increasing the retirement age, the state could make better use of their services.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission News: Retirement Age Increased To 62 With 23.39 Per Cent Salary Hike In THIS State | Find Out Here

Andhra Pradesh Govt promulgates ordinance to raise the retirement age of State Govt employees from 60 years to 62 years from January 1, 2022 — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022

