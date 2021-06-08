Amaravati: In wake of predictions of a third wave of COVID-19 that is likely to affect children, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced that it will vaccinate all mothers having children aged below 5 years as a precautionary measure, said State Medical and Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal. The decision was made during a Covid review meeting where Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy observed that in case children get infected with coronavirus, their mothers should also stay at hospitals. Also Read - New Covid Vaccination Drive Guidelines Sets in From June 21. 11 Things You MUST Know

“So the state government has decided to inoculate mothers with kids under the age of 5 years. There are almost 20 lakh such mothers, they will be inoculated along with those aged 45 plus years,” he said. Addressing the media after the CM’s Covid review meeting, Singhal said that the state government has constituted a committee to take preventive action on the third wave of COVID-19. Also Read - Centralised Free Vaccination To Cost Rs 50,000 Crore, Say Sources Close to Finance Ministry

In case paediatric cases are registered in more number in the third wave, action should be taken based on the report of the committee so that the ICU beds, paediatric beds, ventilators, medicines for kids and children, masks, and other requirements to treat children and kids should be taken care of well in advance, ordered the Chief Minister. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate to be Linked to Passport For International Travel. Check Details

Reddy said that paediatric wards should be set up in all hospitals, measures should be taken for the treatment of children at primary health centres (PHCs) and local area hospitals, and paediatricians are recruited according to the need.

“More than 600 private hospitals have been permitted to treat COVID-19. Keeping the third wave in mind, chances of treatment of paediatric cases, special paediatric wards, and other basic infrastructure in those private hospitals should be considered,” informed Singhal.

Singhal stated that the chief minister has directed the construction of three paediatrics multi-specialty hospitals – one in Visakhapatnam, two in Vijayawada or Guntur and three in Tirupati. He stated that at least 55 per cent of the state population are vaccinated, including 45 years plus people, health care workers and front-line workers. 57,07,706 are given one dose, and 25,80, 432 for women people.

(With ANI inputs)