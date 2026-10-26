Andhra horror: 6-year-old allegedly raped, murdered in Prakasam district, family blocks road with body, accused in custody

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district. Villagers caught the accused, while the family staged a road blockade demanding strict action.

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Andhra horror: 6-year-old allegedly raped, murdered in Prakasam district, family blocks road with body, accused in custody | Image: AI

Andhra Horror: In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Prakasam district on Sunday. The incident took place in Chadalawada village. The minor girl was staying with her grandmother, and her parents were away in Hyderabad for some work. Police have taken a 25-year-old man into custody for questioning. Police said that the suspect, who is from the same locality, took her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her.

What Exactly Happened?

The incident took place when the minor was sleeping with her grandmother outside the house. The accused man took the girl to a deserted place near her house and raped her.

“The child sustained severe bleeding during the assault, and the accused allegedly smothered her to death to prevent the crime from coming to light. Subsequently, he placed the girl’s body on a chair near her house at around 2 am in the wee hours of Monday, before fleeing the scene,” the police said.

When the grandmother woke up and didn’t find the girl on her side, she started searching for her. She spotted the girl was lying unconscious in the chair and alerted the neighbours. They rushed the victim to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Villagers Caught The Accused

Furious over the incident, the villagers started searching for the accused and caught him in the early hours of Monday. They handed the accused to police after beating him.

“We have taken him into custody for questioning. He was said to be under the influence of cannabis at the time of committing the crime,” a police official said.

Family Staged Protests

Family members, along with villagers, staged a protest by placing the victim’s body on the Ongole–Chirala main road. They demanded strict action against the accused man. When police tried to disperse them, the protesters demanded a response from the authorities.

The road blockade caused a major traffic jam on the road, with vehicles queued up nearly three kilometres on both sides of the road.

Protesters cleared the blockade after officials reportedly assured the family that police will register thtthat a murder case would be registered along with charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police took the girl’s body into their custody and sent it to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital in Ongole for postmortem.

Further details are awaited.