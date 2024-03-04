Home

Mother Dragged By Hair, Father Slapped: Andhra Man Thrashes Elderly Parents Over Family Dispute

Shocking Abuse: Police arrested a man for brutally thrashing his elderly parents over a property dispute in the family. Read Here

Annamayya: A shocking and horrific incident has emerged from Andhra Pradesh, where a man has been detained by the police for physically assaulting his elderly parents in Annamayya district’s Madanapalli. Police said that the man assaulted his parents over a property transfer dispute. The ongoing property transfer dispute within the family that has persisted for several years. The accused man has been identified as Srinivasulu Reddy.

On Sunday, the argument over the property between Reddy and his parents escalated, and he resorted to the violent assault.

Man Assault Parents Over Property Dispute: Video Of The Incident Is Viral

A video clip of the incident shows the accused man pulling his elderly mother’s hair, who can be seen sitting on the ground, and thrashing her black and blue. The woman can be seen falling on the ground, and Reddy kicks her several times. He then turns and starts slapping his father, who is seen sitting on a bed nearby.

While the accused continued to verbally abuse his parents, his mother can be heard pleading for him to stop.

Man Assault Parents Over Property Dispute: Police Took Action

Police have filed an FIR and has detained Reddy. According to Circle Inspector in Madanapalli, Yuvaraju, he met the elderly couple in the hospital and assured them of strict action against the son. “We have registered a case under sections 324 and 506, with the FIR filed against Srinivasulu Reddy. He has been detained, and further investigations are ongoing,” Yuvaraju said.

.