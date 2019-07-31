Hyderabad: A man in Singarayakonda town of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh poured kerosene over himself before setting himself afire in a police station. He was rushed to a local hospital but his condition is said to be critical.

According to sources, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening and the victim has been identified as Nagaraju. Sources added that Nagaraju and his uncle Nageshwar Rao had some family dispute in which both had filed complaints against each other.

ANI quoted Singarayakonda Circle Inspector Ajay Kumar as saying that on Tuesday evening, Nagaraju went to the police station and alleged that police were not doing justice to him. It escalated when, said Kumar, “Nagaraju levelled allegations of harassment against Assistant Sub-Inspector Muralidhar and said that he demanded bribe from him.”

Criticising the police and accusing them of harassment, Nagaraju poured kerosene and tried to set himself on fire. However, the police managed to douse the fire immediately and took him to KIMS hospital in Ongole town. The doctors said that Nagaraju sustained 60 per cent burns and his condition was critical.

An FIR under Section 309 (punishment for attempted suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.