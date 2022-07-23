New Delhi: A 35-year-old man in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam was allegedly stabbed to death over payment of Rs 500.Also Read - Delhi Man's Body Found Stuffed In Fridge In Seelampur, Relative Suspected Behind Murder

The man has been identified as Appala Reddy, a resident of Vizag. Reddy’s throat was slit by Shankar, a history sheeter, and two others and he was stabbed near his home in Vizag.

Locals said Shankar had borrowed Rs 500 from the victim and he didn’t return the money. Reddy had confronted Shankar and asked the history sheeter to give him back the money. However, an argument broke out between the two and it soon turned violent, according to a report by Times of India.

Later, the accused and two others stabbed Reddy and later fled from the spot. Police said they are on the hunt to arrest the accused and further investigation is underway.